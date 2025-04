Câmaras territoriais: o experimento constitucional brasileiro que poucos conhecem

Patti Smith Patti Smith

Tonight before sleeping I am contemplating the last twelve years with Pope Francis. Though not a Catholic I was drawn to this kind, openminded and staunch humanitarian. I felt safer knowing he was among us, doing his best to follow and preach Christ’s teachings. It is fitting that his last words to the public should strongly focus on Peace. May he ascen…

