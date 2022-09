Já constelei, mas não adiantou!

The Honest Broker The Honest Broker

The Buying Mania for Old Songs Has Come to a Sudden and Ugly End

We’ve been living through a bizarre interlude in the music business. For the first time in roughly 500 years, the power brokers decided that old musicians and old songs were better investments than hot new artists. You would need to go back to the medieval era to find such reverence for old music. Back then, it was a matter of church sanction. In our own…

10 days ago · 184 likes · 56 comments · Ted Gioia